Yandex blog
March 2015
Yandex Data Factory Predicts ‘Churn’ for World of Tanks
2 March 2015, 15:16
Customer loyalty and satisfaction is crucial in community-based gaming, where every single player matters, and devoted, experienced gamers are especially valuable for the game. Our big data unit,Yandex Data Factory, took game churn prediction – knowing how many gamers are likely to leave the game – to another level. Wargaming, an international MMOG developer, whose game World of Tanks, one of the world’s most financially successful games, with over 100 million registered players, can now determine more accurate which players are likely to stop playing soon and take measures to prevent that.
Yandex.Market Helps International Retailers Reach Russian Consumers
30 March 2015, 12:01
Russian online consumers are avid cross-border shoppers, and this trend is growing. According to a survey conducted by a market research firm GFK, about half of web shoppers in Russia made at least one purchase from an online retailer in EU, China or US last year, up from 36% in 2013.