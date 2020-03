Customer loyalty and satisfaction is crucial in community-based gaming, where every single player matters, and devoted, experienced gamers are especially valuable for the game. Our big data unit, Yandex Data Factory , took game churn prediction – knowing how many gamers are likely to leave the game – to another level. Wargaming , an international MMOG developer, whose game World of Tanks, one of the world’s most financially successful games , with over 100 million registered players, can now determine more accurate which players are likely to stop playing soon and take measures to prevent that.