Wouldn’t we all like to think that the world that we’re living in is more or less stable? Isn’t there a certain pleasure to be sure that our feet will be pulled to the ground as firmly tomorrow as they are today? Isn’t it reassuring to know that the cup of tea we’ve just put on our desk won’t disappear instantly and reappear on the bottom of the sea on the other side of the planet having traveled its diameter on a straight line? In classical physics, Newton’s laws give us this reassurance. These laws bestow predictability on objects or events as they exist or happen in our reality - on a macroscopic level. On a microscopic level - in particle physics - Fermi’s interaction theory, for instance, postulates that the laws of physics remain the same even after a particle undergoes substantial transformation.