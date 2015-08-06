Yandex company blog

August 2015
Yandex Rolls Out Multifunctional App for Android Users in Russia
6 August 2015, 12:15

With more than 85% of the smartphone market in Russia, Android continues to be the country’s favourite operating system. The great variety of devices within a $200 price range supporting this platform, among other things, has contributed to Android’s popularity with Russians who are happy to compromise some of their smartphone’s technical quality, such as memory space, for its affordability. ‘There’s an app for that’ doesn’t really do it for a lot of budget smartphone users.

Read more
No comments
Android,mobile,search
The New Mobile Analytics and Tracking: Real Time, All in One, Free for All
25 August 2015, 12:25
Yandex is rolling out a revamped version of its mobile app analytics platform – now under the name “AppMetrica”. The new platform features a powerful mobile ad tracking solution in addition to the pre-existing features – user analytics and crash reports. Now AppMetrica covers all key domains for marketers, publishers and developers – and they can access it completely for free and without any limits, in real-time mode and with a single SDK.
Read more
No comments
Android,API,mobile,AppMetrica,Windows Phone