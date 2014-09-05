Yandex blog
September 2014
Yandex's Translation App for iPhone and iPad Now Provides Translations When Offline
5 September 2014, 17:37
Translation apps on mobile devices sure come in handy when you’re travelling to different countries where you don’t know the local language. But usually they use the internet to perform their translations, which means you need to go online to get help communicating with people or deciphering restaurant menus.
New Marketplace to Organise Household Services in Russia
23 September 2014, 11:24
Yandex launches a marketplace for household services. The new web-based service exchange allows providers of a variety of services ranging from appliance repairs and installations to cleaning and moving home to find their clients, while those who require such services can find the best deals. The marketplace website lists service providers’ information, including their prices and client reviews. Service consumers can leave their feedback and also rate the quality of the service they received to help others choose the best provider.
In Memory of Alexey Yakovlevich Chervonenkis
29 September 2014, 18:31
Alexey Yakovlevich Chervonenkis tragically died on September 22. A professor of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology as well as Royal Holloway, University of London, and a lecturer at the Yandex School of Data Analysis, he made a huge contribution to the theory of machine learning.