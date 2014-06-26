Your content is yours and only yours. It doesn’t stop belonging to you even after you share it online. That’s what we believe in, at least. Yandex.Disk, our cloud storage service, now has a functionality which allows the service users to syphon all photos posted on their Facebook, VK.com and some other social network accounts into folders on their Yandex.Disk – just in a couple of clicks.
Yandex School of Data Analysis graduates Mikhail Kolupayev and Vyacheslav Alipov have won bronze medals at the World Finals of the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ACM ICPC). The 2014 graduates of the school competed in this week’s finals in Yekaterinburg as members of the National Research University Higher School of Economics team.