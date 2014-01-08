Ten to 15 years ago, every driver’s glovebox contained a road atlas – an indispensible guide for planning driving routes. Now, instead of road atlas books, drivers rely more on electronic maps and mobile applications – and, inadvertently, on smart algorithms, which do the hard work figuring out the best routes. Yandex helps people plan journeys with the maps.yandex.ru service, as well as with the Yandex.Navigator and Yandex.Maps mobile apps. The technology for plotting routes currently used in all mapping or navigation products all over the world is the same everywhere; the only thing that differs is the interface.