Graduates of our summer school for startups, Tolstoy Summer Camp, which we announced in May 2013, have now presented their projects to investors and some even secured financial support, in addition to advice, a biscuit and an encouraging pat on the back.
We have been precision-targeting our advertising audiences for quite a while. First, we fed the information about online behavior of millions of our users to our online behavior analytics technology Crypta, which used the unique capabilities of our machine learning method MatrixNet to learn how to tell men from women and one age group from another and show them only the relevant banner ads.