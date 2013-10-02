Yandex company blog
October 2013
Well, search has been personalised already. How about the rest of the internet?
2 October 2013, 00:16
At Yandex we’ve long been striving to tailor search results especially for every individual user – and we can already do it pretty well.
API
,
personalisation
,
search
,
Atom
Yandex.Metrica Knows Who Used Your App on Android via 3G in London One Hour Ago
21 October 2013, 11:14
– and will tell you all about it just in a couple of clicks
iOS
,
Yandex.Metrica for App
,
Windows Phone
,
Android
,
API
,
mobile