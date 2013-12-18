Yandex blog
December 2013
Mail Encryption in Yandex.Mail
18 December 2013, 14:51
With the data privacy issues making front pages around the world, Yandex.Mail emails are passed from user’s device to the Yandex.Mail server, from the Yandex.Mail server to the receiving mail server and to their final destination on the addressee’s device, in safety. Messages sent or received by over 50 million users of the service are now securely protected from tapping into during a server-to-server transfer by encryption.