Those of our users who take their internet safety for granted, can keep doing just that with our new internet security solution Yandex.DNS. The Domain Name System (DNS) structures information on the world’s interconnected computers by associating it with names – conventional webpage addresses for users and sequences of digits for computer programs – and continually running and updating a ‘catalogue’ of these names. This structure allows people to access webpages through their browsers. By having one’s own, customised DNS, a web user can choose which webpages can be in the scope of their browsing. With three security-level modes to choose from, Yandex.DNS installed on a personal computer, mobile phone or router lets users customise internet experience for each member of their family on each internet-connected device in their household.