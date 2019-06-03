- Lifted restrictions on retargeting lists that consist exclusively of rules with the NONE operator. Now these retargeting lists can use both Yandex.Metrica goals and segments, as well as Yandex.Audience segments.
- The MembershipLifeSpan parameter is now used only for Yandex.Metrica goals. For segments from Yandex.Metrica and Yandex.Audience, the add and update methods ignore the passed value.
- The maximum number of days in the MembershipLifeSpan parameter increased to 540.
June 2019
3 June 2019, 17:30
24 June 2019, 16:27
Video ads are now supported in display campaigns:
- The AdGroups service now supports ad groups with the CPM_VIDEO_AD_GROUP type.
Restriction. The Gather audience by completion rate setting is currently not supported in the API.
- The Ads service now supports ads with the CPM_VIDEO_AD type.
- The Creatives service now supports creatives with the CPM_VIDEO_CREATIVE type.
You can find more detailed information about managing display campaigns in the API in the documentation.