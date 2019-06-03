Yandex.Direct API

June 2019
Changes to the RetargetingLists service
3 June 2019, 17:30
  • Lifted restrictions on retargeting lists that consist exclusively of rules with the NONE operator. Now these retargeting lists can use both Yandex.Metrica goals and segments, as well as Yandex.Audience segments.
  • The MembershipLifeSpan parameter is now used only for Yandex.Metrica goals. For segments from Yandex.Metrica and Yandex.Audience, the add and update methods ignore the passed value.
  • The maximum number of days in the MembershipLifeSpan parameter increased to 540.
Video display ads in the Yandex.Direct API
24 June 2019, 16:27

Video ads are now supported in display campaigns:

  • The AdGroups service now supports ad groups with the CPM_VIDEO_AD_GROUP type.

    Restriction. The Gather audience by completion rate setting is currently not supported in the API.

  • The Ads service now supports ads with the CPM_VIDEO_AD type.
  • The Creatives service now supports creatives with the CPM_VIDEO_CREATIVE type.

You can find more detailed information about managing display campaigns in the API in the documentation.

