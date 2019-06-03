Video ads are now supported in display campaigns:

The AdGroups service now supports ad groups with the CPM_VIDEO_AD_GROUP type. Restriction. The Gather audience by completion rate setting is currently not supported in the API.

The Ads service now supports ads with the CPM_VIDEO_AD type.

The Creatives service now supports creatives with the CPM_VIDEO_CREATIVE type.

You can find more detailed information about managing display campaigns in the API in the documentation.