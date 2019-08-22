Changes in the Campaigns service we wrote about earlier are now active:

The BidPercent parameter was removed from the NetworkDefault structure.

The LimitPercent parameter in the NetworkDefault structure is used only when the search strategy is set to HIGHEST_POSITION.

The MAINTAIN_NETWORK_CPC setting in the Settings structure is used only when the search strategy is set to HIGHEST_POSITION and the strategy for ad networks is NETWORK_DEFAULT.

You can find more detailed information in the documentation.