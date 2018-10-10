Display campaigns are ideal for strengthening brand loyalty. They attract your target audience into the sales funnel, where you can then continue communicating with them via contextual ads and retargeting.
To make the entire ad purchasing process even easier, you can now manage your display campaigns in the Yandex.Direct API:
- The Campaigns service supports a new campaign type — CPM_BANNER_CAMPAIGN.
- The AdGroups service supports a new group type — CPM_BANNER_AD_GROUP.
- The Ads service supports a new ad type — CPM_BANNER_AD. You can make or upload creatives in the web interface and then use them to create ads in the API.
- You can now add keywords to a group of display ads using the Keywords service or by targeting user profiles via the AudienceTargets service.
- You can set up a user profile using the RetargetingLists service: the profile is created as an impression criteria and an AUDIENCE type retargeting list.
- You can get demographic or user interest-based segments via the Dictionaries service and use them in the profile.
Keep in mind that in order to get statistics for display campaigns, you must use the report type REACH_AND_FREQUENCY_PERFORMANCE_REPORT in the Reports service.
You can find more detailed information about managing display campaigns in the API in the documentation.