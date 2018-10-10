Video ads

Video ads can now be launched in Yandex.Direct not only as video extensions to text and image ads, but also as separate video ads. The Ads service has a new ad type for this purpose — CPC_VIDEO_AD.

Video ads can be placed in groups of text and image ads. To create or edit a video ad, pass the ad parameters in the CpcVideoAdBuilderAd structure of the add and update methods.

To learn more about working with video ads in the API, see the documentation.

Getting creatives

Creatives can only be created in the web interface. To get creatives designed in the Ad Builder, use the new Creatives.get method.

Differentiating overlapping keywords and eliminating duplicate keywords

The new KeywordsResearch.deduplicate method allows you to optimize a set of keywords:

Fix overlapping keywords that match the same search query. If two keywords differ by one word, a negative keyword is added to one of them. For example, the keywords fur coat and mink fur coat will be converted to fur coat -mink and mink fur coat.

Combine several keywords that differ only by negative keywords. The unified keyword contains the negative keywords from all the original keywords.

Discard keywords that cannot be saved due to errors.

You can use the method to input both keywords that already have an ID in Yandex.Direct or an external database, as well as new keywords without an ID. The method returns recommendations on which keywords to add, change, or delete. The response format is as close as possible to the request format for the add, update, and delete methods of the Keywords service.

For more information about the KeywordsResearch.deduplicate method, read the documentation.