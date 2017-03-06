Yandex.Direct API

March 2017
The AgencyClients service for agencies
6 March 2017, 18:16

We’ve released the new service for agencies — the AgencyClients service for API version 5. This service allows advertising agencies to manage their clients.

You can use the get method. This method of the AgencyClients service returns a list of advertisers who are agency clients, their parameters, and settings for each advertiser‘s chief representative.

Please note:
For requests to this service:
In the Authorization header, specify the access token you received for the agency representative. Don't specify the Client-Login header. You can find more details about roles of Yandex.Direct users in the documentation.

news,api5
Changes to minimum payment amount coming on March 22
15 March 2017, 13:01

We“d like to remind you that as of March 22, the minimum payment amount in Yandex.Direct will increase from 300 RUB to 1000 RUB (without VAT). To find out the minimum payment values for other currencies, please consult the table below.

Please note that this change only affects the minimum payment amount when you add funds to your account balance (for example, topping up your shared account, making credit transfers, or transferring funds between campaigns and clients). All other financial values, including your minimum CPC and minimum weekly budget, will remain unchanged.

The introduction of this new threshold can affect applications that perform financial operations using the Yandex.Direct API. Apps often use the minimum payment amount to allocate funds between Yandex.Direct and other advertising systems. Given that the minimum payment amount applies to each one of these operations, it is a good idea to begin preparing your applications for its implementation.

Currency:    New minimum  –  Previous minimum
Russian Ruble 1000 RUB w/o VAT – 300
Ukrainian Hryvnia 250 hryvnia w/o VAT – 80
Belorussian Ruble 30 – 9
Kazakhstani Tenge 5000 tenge w/o VAT – 1300
Turkish Lira 50 lira w/o VAT – 17
US Dollar 15 – 10
Euro 15 – 10
Swiss Francs 15 – 10
Yandex Units 15 with VAT – 10 with VAT

To find more detailed descriptions how to work with financial methods and shared account, please refer to the technical documentation.

news
API 5: Statistics for your whole account, custom reports, and much more
23 March 2017, 18:12

At last, the Reports service has come to the Yandex.Direct API.

You can find a description of the parameters and instructions on how to use them in the technical documentation. Several new report types, from statistics for individual ads to full account summaries, are now available. You can even get statistics for search queries. In addition, CUSTOM_REPORT allows you to choose any combination of fields and criteria to make your own customized report.

Please send any questions or feedback you have through the feedback form.

Good luck with your campaigns!

news,api5