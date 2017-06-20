Managing your Related keywords and Additional relevant phrases is now even simpler — as of today, they have combined into one easy-to-use tool:

1. Changes to settings in the Campaigns service for impressions for related keywords in “Text & Image Ads” campaigns:

The BudgetPercent parameter in the RelevantKeywords structure supports any integer values from 1 to 100.

The Mode parameter in the RelevantKeywords structure is not supported and its value is ignored.

The ENABLE_RELATED_KEYWORDS setting in the Settings structure is not supported.

2. The Reports service has the new fields MatchedKeyword, Criterion, and CriterionId.