A report with the SEARCH_QUERY_PERFORMANCE_REPORT type now contains statistics for queries from search sites in the Yandex Advertising Network. The report includes information from both Yandex and its search partners.

In this type of report you can see the name of the site in the Placement field. To view statistics for different sites separately, you can filter the Placement field by site name.

Additional news: Autofocus is become built-in campaign feature.

The Campaigns service has disabled support for the ENABLE_AUTOFOCUS setting in the Settings structure.