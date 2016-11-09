As we continue to develop version 5 of the Yandex.Direct API, we are phasing out the previous API versions.
As you know, some of the deprecated methods in version 4 were disabled this summer, and the same methods were restricted to limited use in version Live 4. We are planning to completely disable these methods in the Live 4 version of the API on December 5.
Please see the full list of these API Live 4 methods below:
CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live), GetCampaignsList (Live), GetCampaignsListFilter (Live), GetCampaignsParams (Live), GetCampaignParams (Live), DeleteCampaign (Live), ResumeCampaign (Live), StopCampaign (Live), ArchiveCampaign (Live), UnArchiveCampaign (Live), CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live), GetBanners (Live), DeleteBanners (Live), ModerateBanners (Live), ResumeBanners (Live), StopBanners (Live), ArchiveBanners (Live), UnArchiveBanners (Live), Keyword (Live), GetBannerPhrases (Live), GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live), SetAutoPrice (Live), UpdatePrices (Live), GetChanges (Live).
Please note: If you are using the deprecated methods in your applications, you need to transition to version 5 of the API as soon as possible. Otherwise, your applications could lose API access.
See our Migration Guide for information on switching to version 5.