In API 5, we added new services:

The AdExtensions service for managing ad extensions (Callouts).

The Dictionaries service for getting reference data: regions, time zones, exchange rates, metro stations, restrictions on parameter values, and other information.

The Ads service now supports callouts for ads with “Text&Image Ads” type and “Dynamic Ads” type. Added support for images for ads with the “Ads for mobile apps” type.