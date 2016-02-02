Yandex.Direct API

February 2016
New limits for keywords and negative keywords
2 February 2016, 15:10

Soon limits for both keywords and negative keywords in Yandex.Direct will be increased. The current limit for an ad group is 4096 characters. This limit will no longer be applied to the whole group, but instead to each keyword and its negative keywords. In addition, you will be able to add up to 200 keywords to each group.

Please check that your campaigns comply with the new limits. In API 4 and 4 Live, the new limits are supported by the CreateOrUpdateBanners and CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) methods, while the add and update methods of the Keywords service are supported in version 5.

Changed the restrictions for keywords
9 February 2016, 17:56

Now an ad group may contain a maximum of 200 keywords, and the length of each keyword including negative keywords is restricted to 4096 characters.

In API 4 and 4 Live, the new limits are supported by the CreateOrUpdateBanners and CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) methods, while the add and update methods of the Keywords service are supported in version 5.

API News
17 February 2016, 16:18

Added the OptimizeGoalId campaign parameter to methods of the Campaigns service (for campaigns with the “Text & Image Ads” type) for optimization of goal conversion rate for additional relevant phrases.

API News
25 February 2016, 17:20

Added ENABLE_AREA_OF_INTEREST_TARGETING campaign setting for the extended geographical targeting to the methods for the Campaigns service (for all types of campaigns).

Changed the requirements for the size of images in ads
29 February 2016, 20:12

Added the option to upload the new image sizes through the AdImage (Live) method.

  • For 1:1 to 3:4/4:3 aspect ratios, the requirements are from 450 to 5000 pixels on the long side, with a minimum 450 pixels on the small side.
  • For 16:9 aspect ratios, the requirements are from 1080×607 to 5000×2812 pixels.

After a month, current image sizes will no longer be available for upload through AdImage (Live) in API Live 4.

