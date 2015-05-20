The ROIOptimization bid management strategy is available (see the StrategyName parameter in the CampaignStrategy object) in the Live 4 version.
May 2015
20 May 2015, 18:06
27 May 2015, 17:33
Added support for mobile ads: the Type ad parameter in the CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) and GetBanners (Live) methods.
Added the ExtendedAdTitleEnabled campaign parameter (enable substituting part of the ad text in the title) to the methods CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live), GetCampaignParams (Live), GetCampaignsParams (Live), GetCampaignsList (Live), and GetCampaignsListFilter (Live).