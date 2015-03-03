Added the ability to get information about device types in the report for the CreateNewReport (Live) and GetBannersStat (Live) methods.
Added a coefficient for setting bids on mobile devices:
- Added the MobileBidAdjustment input parameter to the CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live) method.
- Added the AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment input parameter to the CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) method.
- Added the MobileBidAdjustment output parameter to the GetCampaignParams (Live) and GetCampaignsParams (Live) methods.
- Added the AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment output parameter to the GetBanners (Live) method.
For more information on the coefficient, see the section Setting bids on mobile devices in the Help for Direct.