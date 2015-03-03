Yandex.Direct API

March 2015
3 March 2015, 17:28

Added the ability to get information about device types in the report for the CreateNewReport (Live) and GetBannersStat (Live) methods.

Added a coefficient for setting bids on mobile devices:
For more information on the coefficient, see the section Setting bids on mobile devices in the Help for Direct.
23 March 2015, 18:33

The GetBannersStat (Live) method has an added feature for including the average position of ad displays and the average position of ad clicks in the report.

