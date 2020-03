29.01.2015

Added a limitation for the CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) method: no more than 1000 ads per call.

20.01.2015

All interaction with the API, including getting WSDL descriptions, is performed over the HTTPS protocol. HTTP access is forbidden.

17.12.2014

Added the DisplayStoreRating client parameter to the GetClientInfo (Live) and UpdateClientInfo (Live) methods.

01.12.2014

The price of units in euros, dollars, francs, tenge, and liras changed.

All changes: API 4 Live.