April 2021
Music of the Spheres: Yandex Music uses algorithms to turn cosmic bodies into art
12 April, 13:30

Yandex Music has released The Sound of Stars, a playlist of audio compositions created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first human flight into space.

Yandex Updates Logo to Reflect Current Ecosystem of Online and Offline Services
15 April, 15:28

Yandex has revealed an updated logo, both in Russian and English. The refreshed logo reflects our transformation from a search provider to an ecosystem of products and services for everyday life. 

Yandex Browser Gives Users Control Over Third-Party Cookies
26 April, 08:46

Yandex has rolled out a feature that automatically blocks unauthorized third-party cookies and lets users manage their third-party cookies through a simple dashboard built into the Yandex Browser. The new feature enhances user privacy and grants users control over who they share their data with, while still allowing advertisers to reach their potential customer

