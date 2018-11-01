A year ago, Yandex launched its intelligent assistant, Alice, equipped with advanced conversational abilities that uniquely enable users to engage in free-flowing chit-chat. Alice was first available through our search app, connecting users with many core Yandex services to help navigate their daily routines. Some of the original services included Search, News, Weather, and Music. Today, 30 million people use Alice every month on multiple platforms, and the assistant has become more useful and fun through the addition of thousands of new skills. In honor of one year in production, we wanted to share an update on Alice's growth.