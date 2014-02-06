Yandex blog
February 2014
Hallo, Berlin!
6 February 2014, 10:03
We are setting up camp at yet another location. This time, in Berlin, Germany. This is our 16th office globally and our third office in Europe.
Android Device Manufacturers Get Kitted Out with Yandex.Kit
19 February 2014, 09:59
For the majority of small or medium-sized Android device manufacturers, using the popular Linux-based mobile operating system, which is famously free to install, modify and distribute, is like being given a car without the key. It's nice and all but how do you drive it?
Yandex Partners with Google to Change Russia's Display Ad Market
25 February 2014, 23:46
The global advertising market has been experiencing some serious technology-driven transformation for the past few years. The common trend is the growing popularity of automated web-based services offering media buying and data management capabilities on the demand side and best-value selling opportunities on the supply side. All packed in a convenient, user-friendly interface with comprehensive statistics reporting tools.