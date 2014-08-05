Yandex blog
August 2014
Everything Is Solved – Yandex.Algorithm Programming Championship Celebrates Winners in Berlin
5 August 2014, 12:58
Yandex's annual competitive programming championship, Yandex.Algorithm, has produced its winners. The top winner is Gennady Korotkevich of Belarus (currently a student of St. Petersburg ITMO University) with four solutions out of a possible six and -66 minutes of penalty time. He received his well-deserved 300,000 rubles (about €6,000 of the total prize fund of €10,800) – this is the second time in a row that he has won the grand prix of Yandex.Algorithm.
Yandex.Taxi and MTS Take Clients for a Supercar Ride
26 August 2014, 11:22
Yandex.Taxi, our cab-hailing service, has teamed up with MTS, one of Russia’s leading mobile providers, to give a few lucky Moscovites a chance to have a free ride in a luxury car.