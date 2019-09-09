Yandex.Direct API

September 2019
8 sitelinks
9 September 2019, 14:50

Changes in the Sitelinks service: now each set of sitelinks can contain up to 8 sitelinks.

The maximum total length of texts for sitelinks 1–4 is 66 characters. The maximum total length of texts for sitelinks 5–8 is 66 characters.

Attribution models available in the API
17 September 2019, 13:58
  • Methods of the Campaigns service now have the AttributionModel parameter for “Text & Image Ads” and “Dynamic ads” campaigns.

  • The Reports service for the AttributionModels input parameter has the new LYDC value (“Last click from Yandex.Direct”). Statistical data on new attribution model is available since July 30, 2019.

Yclid tags added by default
25 September 2019, 15:18

In the Campaigns service, the ADD_METRICA_TAG option in the Settings structure now has the default value YES.

This means that the setting is now enabled by default for new campaigns. Ad links are automatically appended with the ?yclid= tag and a unique click number. Make sure that the advertiser's site pages open correctly using links with this tag.

