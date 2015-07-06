Towards the end of August, the auction format in Yandex.Direct will be changed. Concerning this, in the existing API methods it will be possible to get new auction results data:

minimum bid for each position in premium placement and guaranteed placement, including the 2nd position in premium placement.

actual price that can be charged at the moment someone clicks the ad in each of these positions.

To get this new data, the AuctionBids input parameter should be added to the following methods: GetBanners (Live), GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live), CreateNewForecast (Live), GetForecast (Live), Bids.get (version 5). The methods are backward-compatible.

A description of the changes is available in the technical documentation.