August 2019
Yandex.Metrica for media: introducing content reports
2 August 2019, 14:47
Online publishers need a clear understanding of how their content works: how quickly posts gain traffic, where their audience comes from, which articles are more popular than others, and how exactly people read their publications. With just standard web analytics tools, finding the answers to these questions may not be so easy. This is why we added content reports, designed specially for online media, to Yandex.Metrica.