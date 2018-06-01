June 2018
Talking user-centric analytics at Savage Marketing 2018, June 13-14
1 June 2018, 12:58
At Savage Marketing 2018 in Amsterdam, which takes place June 13-14, we will demonstrate how to do user-centric analysis in Yandex.Metrica using classic reports, individual user profiles and session recordings.
Introducing a new way to fine-tune Session Replay's recording options
6 June 2018, 19:28
We have released a new option aimed at making usability analytics in Yandex.Metrica even more secure in terms of user privacy. This option lets site owners customize the way our Session Replay tool records any element of a site such as a picture, a chat box, an options menu, or any other block of content.