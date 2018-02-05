February 2018
Save time on your routine with scheduled reports
5 February 2018, 12:33
A useful new feature is now available for Yandex.Metrica reports that need to be created regularly. You can now not only save and add reports to your Favorites, but also create scheduled reports. These pre-prepared reports will be created with 100% accuracy (i.e. without sampling) and thus will open instantly in the interface.
Come and talk with Yandex.Metrica in person at digital analytics events in Europe
16 February 2018, 15:22
In February and March the Yandex.Metrica team will participate in two conferences on digital analytics and marketing in Turkey and Germany. Join us to get a new perspective on trends in the industry and share your thoughts!