Session Replay 2.0, which was tested in closed beta at the end of last year, is ready to be released to the wider world. Today, access to the new Session Replay tool is available for a portion of Yandex.Metrica users: if you see a new option in the Session Replay tab of your Settings, just activate it and then update your tracking code. In a few months’ time, the Session Replay 2.0 option will appear for all Yandex.Metrica accounts.