What do you do with a website that isn’t selling well even if every single detail was thought through? Founder and general director of online furniture store Anton Makarov has shared his story with Yandex.Metrica. Divan.ru launched with a bright and stylish website design that a lot of time, money and effort went into. However, the site was not performing well with sales, with its conversion rate fluctuating around 0.15 percent.
Session Replay 2.0, which was tested in closed beta at the end of last year, is ready to be released to the wider world. Today, access to the new Session Replay tool is available for a portion of Yandex.Metrica users: if you see a new option in the Session Replay tab of your Settings, just activate it and then update your tracking code. In a few months’ time, the Session Replay 2.0 option will appear for all Yandex.Metrica accounts.