January 2017
Webvisor 2.0 is coming soon
16 January 2017, 12:57
Webvisor, our session replay tool, became part of Yandex.Metrica five years ago. Since then the internet has changed a lot. To tackle these new challenges, Yandex.Metrica is creating Webvisor 2.0, which will have improved precision in recording all the details of sessions.
Raw data export with the Logs API
18 January 2017, 13:41
Get raw data from Yandex.Metrica for any time period and use it to solve complex analytical tasks, or import it to other analytics systems. Our new program interface, Logs API, makes it possible to download raw data.