Some of the most common questions we hear are related to why users can't find certain reports in the interface, or how they can get reports that are currently unavailable. If you wanted to ask the same question, there's good news: now you can find answers for these questions instantly in your counter settings. The new “More features” tab shows the status of all reports that involve additional setup or certain requirements.
There's a new feature to make viewing statistics in Yandex.Metrica more convenient — you can now add notes to any line graphs in Yandex.Metrica reports. This can come in handy if you want to mark the launch date of a new promo-campaign that then caused a spike in your traffic, or if you changed your site layout in such a way that your conversion numbers increased.
We’ll be discussing machine learning algorithms and digital privacy at the Superweek conference in Budapest, which runs from January 29 through February 2.