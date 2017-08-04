A new feature has become available in Yandex.Metrica – the beta version of the cross device report. This report allows you to track the conversions of customers who have visited your site from several devices. For example, users first visit your site from a mobile device, then later return on a desktop computer and place an order. The cross device report allows you to assess the contribution of different device types to the conversion process and more efficiently allocate your budget to each marketing channel.