A new feature has become available in Yandex.Metrica – the beta version of the cross device report. This report allows you to track the conversions of customers who have visited your site from several devices. For example, users first visit your site from a mobile device, then later return on a desktop computer and place an order. The cross device report allows you to assess the contribution of different device types to the conversion process and more efficiently allocate your budget to each marketing channel.
Agencies that help businesses grow online need web analytics. Their tasks are difficult, because now it is not only a matter of evaluating the return on investing in ads, but also a constant search for growth points in a dataset. To make it easier for customers to find a partner that is professionally skilled in web analytics, we have launched an agency certification program for Yandex.Metrica.