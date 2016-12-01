Now you can track AMP sites using Yandex.Metrica. AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) is a special html format that lets you load mobile pages significantly faster. AMP is geared primarily toward the needs of publishers: for news sites and blogs, it’s essential that content is mobile-friendly and downloads in a flash. That’s why in the AMP-compatible counter code, we now support a few attributes that will come in handy when measuring content effectiveness.
