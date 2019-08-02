Yandex.Metrica for media: introducing content reports

Online publishers need a clear understanding of how their content works: how quickly posts gain traffic, where their audience comes from, which articles are more popular than others, and how exactly people read their publications. With just standard web analytics tools, finding the answers to these questions may not be so easy. This is why we added content reports, designed specially for online media, to Yandex.Metrica.

Content reports let you monitor your publication in real time and quickly optimize content and distribution. Support is offered for a wide variety of text content: news, articles, blog posts, recipes, reviews, and Q&A pages.

We developed several reports that we plan to actively develop and build on. They are all available free of charge and with no traffic limits.

View content reports on the Yandex.Metrica demo tag.

Dashboard: track audience reactions in real time

Use the content dashboard to track pivotal indicators in real time: number of users and pageviews, average reading time, and another useful engagement indicator — recirculation. This is the percentage of visitors who viewed more than one post, and it means they found the content interesting. Dashboard is updated every minute.

The popular content section shows how some articles rise to the top, while others drop down: titles change right in front of you without the page reloading. The click-through sources section shows which channels provide audience flow.

Content: find the recipe to successful publications

Content reports add depth to your analyses of live content:

Understand which articles people more often read to the end — these have a high rate of full reads.

Find articles that increase engagement — these are the ones that readers are more willing to click through to other materials. We can see this from high recirculation rates.

Assess how long content will continue to drive traffic. You can do this by looking at view dynamics — this is a small graph next to each post, which shows how the number of views changed over the reporting period. If views don't fall over time, it means that the content is evergreen. You can try adding it to the recommendations section to attract even more visitors.

Recirculation is the percentage of users who read more than one article on a website. On the content page, recirculation shows the percentage of readers who continued to browse the site after finishing that particular content. Full scrolls is the percentage of users who scrolled through the content to the end. Full reads is the percentage of visitors who spent enough time on the content to read it in its entirety.

Content page: see how people read articles

Reports on specific content provide detailed information on how visitors moved along in the text. The full scroll funnel shows where people usually scroll down to: the more rectangular the funnel, the more visitors scroll to the end of the article. The full read funnel shows whether visitors are on long enough to finish the text, taking content interaction time into account.

The report also helps you understand audience distribution by the format traffic comes in from — desktop or mobile. Other formats will be supported in the future.

Categories: find popular topics

The category report lets you compare user interest for different topics. On one category page, you can see how invested readers are in the content. You can find this information from the full read and full scroll funnels generated for all the content in the category.

How to enable content reports

Schema.org markup is required for these reports to work. This is the same markup that helps improve site snippet displays in Yandex search results and in other search engines. If you already have the markup, you just have to make sure that your site is using the latest version of the Yandex.Metrica code, and then enable reports in the tag settings. Reports will start appearing in the Yandex.Metrica interface within a few hours.

Even if a site doesn't monetize content, these new reports can still be used to promote business. For example, if you have custom media or a product blog, these new reports can be used to better understand how effective the content is.

What's in the works

Today's launch is just the beginning. We plan on actively developing new reports.

First of all, we'll be integrating these reports with other data available in Yandex.Metrica. This will help you find even more ideas to develop your site. For example, you'll be able to better study your readers' preferences in different regions and analyze behavior of different types of visitors, e.g. subscribers vs non-subscribers.

We'll also provide author reports. These will show which authors create the most engaging content and bring in the most views. It'll also help settle certain disagreements between editors and authors, since questions about title choice and article length can quickly be resolved with numbers.

Stay tuned. There are still lots of interesting things up ahead!