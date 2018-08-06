Site users in the center of attention – check out the new report with detailed customer profiles

The basis of any business is its customers. In order to further analyze the behavior of users and their needs with Yandex.Metrica, the new “Users” report has been launched, which contains the anonymous profiles of all site users with a detailed history of their sessions. The new report will help you to better understand how users proceed towards a purchase from session to session, and find new ways to increase customer profitability.

Comments provided by Andrey Zayko, the head of the analytics department at Adventum and a Yandex.Metrica training partner. “The new report can be very useful for analyzing user behavior on projects with a long sales cycle. With this report, we can in one place see how many sessions users need to make a decision and how in each session they proceed towards a purchase. It is especially convenient that a session of interest can be accessed directly from Session Replay and view said session.”

Features of the new “Users” report

Shown in all other Yandex.Metrica reports are not individual sessions, but groups of sessions. For example, sessions may be grouped by traffic source – in the rows of the corresponding report you will see sessions from search engines, social networks and other channels. The “Users” report allows you to analyze not just groups of sessions, but information about individual users – as such the report is arranged somewhat differently.

Where can I find the new report? The report is available in the left-hand side menu, immediately under Session Replay. Meanwhile, the section with reports on demographics, interests and engagement, which used to be called “Users”, has been renamed to “Audience”.

Data for the entire history of the tag. The report shows all site users from the moment a tag is installed on the site, so there is no calendar to choose the report period. If you want to examine only those users who came to the site during a specific period, achieved a goal or completed some other action, then simply select them in the segment.

Lifetime metrics. The new report contains indicators that characterize the entire life cycle of a customer: the total time on the site and the total number of sessions, the number of goals achieved and the source of the first session. If you transfer ecommerce data to Yandex.Metrica, the total amount and number of purchases will be calculated for each user.

Quick segments. The most effective way to work with a new report is to first formulate a hypothesis about any segment of users and then test it by studying individual profiles. For example, analyze how many times new users return to a site before making a purchase.

To make such an analysis easier, we have added quick segments to the report. These are ready-made segmentation conditions, which allow you to select interesting sections of the audience in one click. For example, all new users in the last seven days, users who spent the most time on the site, or all users who came to the site at least once through paid channels.

For sites that transfer ecommerce data, there is a separate set of quick segments: all users with purchases, users that did not complete an order, users with the largest amount of total purchases, and others.

One-click shortcut to Session Replay. Next to sessions recorded by Session Replay is a button that takes you directly to the player. By studying how user behavior changes from session to session, you will be able to quickly find the successful or, on the contrary, problematic elements of your interface.

Learn more about what data is available in the “Users” report in the relevant Help section.

Concerning data privacy There is no personal information in the “Users” report as all profiles are anonymized and are not related to specific people. From Yandex.Metrica’s point of view, a “User” is a randomly generated browser identifier. Therefore, the same internet user who opens a site on different devices and from different browsers will be counted as multiple users in Yandex.Metrica.

What tasks the “Users” report can help with: three main use cases

Increase the average order value or purchase frequency. Create a segment of customers that have brought you the maximum profit. You can do this if you transfer ecommerce data to Yandex.Metrica. Select 15-20 of the most profitable customers in this segment and explore what they have in common, such as from what channels they first come to your site, what pages they view, what products they purchase, and how many sessions they usually need before a conversion.

This will help you find ideas on how to increase the profitability of other customers. For example, if the top 20 most profitable customers usually buy a supply of pet food for several months, you might add sets of packages to a recommendations block (usually labeled something like “Frequently bought together”).

You can also work with the average order value or purchase frequency using retargeting. For example, you can select those clients with pending orders who made big purchases in the past and run a separate retargeting campaign for them with increased bids.

The “Users” report will be even more informative if you combine your own offline data on users with data in Yandex.Metrica. For example, you can transfer to Yandex.Metrica information about the availability of a user’s discount card, the customer’s tier, the status of the application from the CRM and any other attributes including data on offline conversions and calls. Based on this data, you can create a variety of user segments for analysis and retargeting. Learn how to transfer user parameters, offline conversions and calls to Yandex.Metrica.

Study the history of actions on a site before a call. If you transfer calls to Yandex.Metrica, they can be viewed in the user’s activity timeline and selected as a segmentation condition. Select all customers that called you who were brought to your site by to a specific ad campaign, learn what exactly they saw on the site before calling and compare this data with information about the topic of the call from the call center operators (this information can be transferred in the labels of a call).

For example, customers of a cleaning company come to a site by clicking an ad for carpet-cleaning services. They view on the website several company services, and then over the phone they order a comprehensive cleaning of an apartment. Data in other reports will say that the sessions from the carpet-cleaning ad rarely end with an order for this exact service. However, the opportunity to explore the whole chain of user interactions with the site from the first session to the order can help you more accurately evaluate the impact of advertising and at the same time investigate demand more deeply.

Find the cause of anomalies faster. If in other Yandex.Metrca reports you see unusual indicators, such as an especially high or low conversion rate, then you can select such sessions in a segment and open them in the “Users” report to get a more detailed look at the causes of a spike or decline.

A frequent occurrence is a low conversion rate from mobile devices. If you notice it in any other report, select all sessions from mobile devices with segmentation by the row and simply go to the “Users” report. In it, you will see only site users with sessions included in the segment. By examining several profiles of such users, you will be able to guess where problems occur on the path to conversion. Meanwhile, a recording of problematic sessions in Session Replay can help understand what the exact issue is.

We are looking forward to hearing your opinion of the new report. Please tell us what you think about it in the comments.