Open beta for Session Replay 2.0: stage one

Session Replay 2.0, which was tested in closed beta at the end of last year, is ready to be released to the wider world. Today, access to the new Session Replay tool is available for a portion of Yandex.Metrica users. If you see a new option in the Session Replay tab of your Settings like in the image below, activate it and then update your tracking code to start using the new Session Replay.

In a few months’ time, the Session Replay 2.0 option will appear for all Yandex.Metrica accounts.

Check out this special demo page for newcomers to Session Replay to quickly understand how it works by playing a simple game.



What’s new in Session Replay 2.0

You can record visits to your site with more precision using Session Replay 2.0. Check out what things you can keep track of:

— Dynamically-changing pages: Session Replay 2.0 accurately records all content that changes without page refresh. For example, on an online store it might be a customer’s page that shows personal recommendations, and where new offers are automatically loaded into a feed while the user scrolls down.

— Plugin content: site elements like chat windows to contact support, product recommendation systems, “featured” blocks on a page and other things tied to third-party services will be more precisely displayed in Session Replay 2.0’s recordings. The contents of ad blocks will also be correctly recorded.

— Mobile traffic: no matter what version of the site the user is viewing – either mobile or desktop – Session Replay 2.0 records precisely that version of the site. The tool will also take into account when users rotate their device screens.

One more important difference is that the new version of Session Replay does not need to be configured according to the specific features of a particular site to accurately record sessions. It is enough to simply connect Session Replay 2.0 and it will start recording all user interactions with the content those users see online.



How to get started with Session Replay 2.0

You can switch to the new Session Replay tool at any time providing you already have access to the new version in your Settings. No additional configuration is required – simply update your counter code. You won’t lose old session recordings from the last two weeks either. Videos recorded by Session Replay 2.0 will be played in a new player which has been streamlined to be more user-friendly.

Tell us what you think of the new Session Replay tool if you have already tried it – we appreciate all feedback. If you don’t yet see the new Session Replay 2.0 option in your settings – don’t worry! This new feature is being gradually rolled out to all counters, so be sure to keep track of notifications in the Yandex.Metrica interface.