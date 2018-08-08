Connect Yandex.Metrica to Google Sheets and Data Studio with Supermetrics

We are excited to announce a new Yandex.Metrica connector created by Supermetrics. It lets you seamlessly transmit your Yandex.Metrica data to Google Studio, Google Sheets, or MS Excel. If you are looking for additional insights, this is an easy solution — the connector goes live with just a few clicks. It also doesn't require you to deal directly with the Yandex.Metrica Logs API, which is intended for users with programming skills.

Why bother exporting Yandex.Metrica data somewhere else?

With the help of third-party tools like Google Spreadsheets, you can use raw data from Yandex.Metrica to create custom reports not yet available in the Yandex.Metrica web interface. You can also visualize your data in new ways to gain a different perspective and discover trends and patterns you previously hadn’t noticed.

Last, you can export data from multiple sources like Facebook, AdWords or Instagram, and combine it with your Yandex.Metrica data to create a full picture of your online marketing performance.

How can I use Yandex.Metrica data in Google Data Studio and Google Sheets?

Custom dashboards and reports. Create fully customizable dashboards where you can set your own width and length for each widget and select its chart type from an array of options. Build your own reports using all available combinations of dimensions, metrics, and segmentation criteria, for example, a report showing the correlation between the number of sessions and conversion rate. Check out this sample Data Studio dashboard with data from Yandex.Metrica.

Aggregated reports with data from multiple sources. Combine Yandex.Metrica data with other sources like AdWords, Facebook or Bing to instantly gauge all KPIs of your online marketing, or simply bring together data from multiple Yandex.Metrica tags.

Custom attribution models and funnels. Use your data in any formula to build custom attribution models. This can be a U-shape model, which will assign 40% of credit to both the first and the last interaction, while the remaining 20% will be evenly distributed between other interactions.

Automated alerts. Set up thresholds for your key metrics and get an alert when they are reached, for example, automated email notifications about a drop in ad traffic, higher than normal bounce rate, or uncommonly low conversion rate.





How do I get started with the Supermetrics connector?

For Google Sheets

1. Install the Supermetrics add-on for Google Sheets in the Chrome Store.

2. After installing it and granting the necessary permissions, launch it from the Google Sheets Add-ons menu.

3. Select Yandex.Metrica in the data source list and authorize Supermetrics to access your account.

4. That’s it! Select your date range, metrics, and dimensions to create your first data query.

For Google Data Studio

1. Install the Yandex.Metrica connector for Google Data Studio.

2. Grant Supermetrics the necessary permissions to access your Metrica accounts.

3. Start making your first Data Studio report.

Once you have activated the integration, you can pick the metrics and dimensions for your analysis on the fly. In Sheets, select the cell where you wish to import your data and simply choose it from the Supermetrics sidebar or from the Supermetrics Queries Sheet.

In Google Data Studio, select the chart type and then choose the relevant metrics and dimensions from the side menu. In Data Studio, click on the chart to change the metrics and dimensions, or use the sidebar to set up filtering. The same easy process lets you edit the data already added.

It's also a good idea to set up automatic data refresh so that you won't have to manually update your Yandex.Metrica reports in Data Studio or Sheets.

If you've got any questions about the integration, please contact the Supermetrics support team.