Yandex.Connect is a set of business-related services for every-day use that help companies and teams work together and collaborate effectively. Some of our services have been available to users for years. Yandex.Mail and Yandex.Disk for instance are being used by millions of people. Yandex Mail for Domains is also quite popular amongst companies, schools, governmental institutions and other organizations. We also added services that Yandex initially developed for its own internal needs. Now we are ready to present them to our users. We believe that services that make Yandex more effective as a company will also work well for other companies.

So, Yandex.Wiki is the first new service. It is a convenient tool to keep information in an organized form. With Yandex.Wiki, you can create, store, discuss and jointly edit any text such as information about projects, reference data, sketches and plans.

Another new service is Yandex.Yamb – a messenger service that makes your job easier and more efficient within a company. It is automatically integrated with your shared address book so you have all the company employees in your contact list. Need to ask a quick question? Why not just send an instant message? All communication takes place between colleagues and if employees leave the company, they lose all access to the messenger. Therefore, allowing you to monitor and safeguard your internal corporate communication.

In addition to tools for better integration between services in Yandex.Connect, we also created a brand-new tool for administrators to manage accounts, organizational structure, working groups and teams, roles and privileges. Share files, send emails, create chats and make appointments in calendar with departments and teams. It“s easy and convenient.

To provide users a variety of options to choose from, we decided to categorize the services offered to users in two: Paid and Free.

While some features are limited in the free options, they do offer some benefits. We also have a special deal for educational institutions. We offer some of the advanced features to schools and universities for free - with certain limits. So depending on the number of employees your company has and your specific needs, you can check out both options on the Sales Portal and find the best fit.

Did you know that the first users of Yandex.Connect are the people who have worked with Yandex.Mail for Domains? We actually received some great feedback from them. By the way, you actually do not need a domain to sign up for Yandex.Connect. You can sign up and configure a domain later. In addition, for some reason if you need to use more than one domain - that's not a problem either. With Yandex.Connect you can have an email sent to your domain alias and still receive it in the same inbox with your main domain.

If you have any questions regarding the Yandex.Connect packages, you can contact us directly or check out our FAQ page for answers.