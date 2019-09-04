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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
One creative fits all: the new adaptive template in Ad Builder

Ad Builder for display banners and Image ads now features an adaptive template that allows you to automatically create banners for all an ad block's available sizes. This means that you can easily increase the volume of your ad inventory while saving time you would have spent making creatives.

September 4, 2019
How user interests change as the school year approaches
September 5, 2019
Video ads for brand awareness: 7 keys to effective video ads

It’s clear that video advertising has become an indispensable part of promoting any modern brand. YoY growth of online branded video advertising amounted to 31% in 2018. In this article, we will tell you why advertisers choose video to promote their brand, what kind of changes in the video ecosystem businesses should be aware of for their promotion to be effective and share tips on how to create effective video clips.

September 9, 2019
New "Last click from Yandex.Direct" attribution model now in reports

A new attribution model has appeared in Yandex.Direct and Yandex.Metrica — Last click from Yandex.Direct — which allows you to evaluate the impact of your campaigns within a cross-section of various advertising activities. In addition, you can now select attribution models in the strategy settings for some campaign types. Keep reading to find out what makes the new attribution model so useful, and what else is changing in Yandex.Direct.

September 16, 2019
How to set up retargeting for ads for mobile apps

Losing users is frustrating, especially after all the time and resources you spent developing a mobile app and attracting them to it. In this article, we'll tell you how retargeting in Yandex.Direct can be a useful tool for promoting your app, how to set it up correctly, and why deeplinks are a must.

September 20, 2019
More sitelinks and expanded format ads

Advertisers can now show twice as many sitelinks with descriptions — not four, but eight in total — in their Text & Image ads in Yandex.Direct. Ads with additional links will appear in search results in expanded format in the premium block.

September 23, 2019

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