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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Nine new Turbo page templates appear in Yandex.Direct Ad Builder

Nine new Turbo page templates have been added to Ad Builder in Yandex.Direct. They take the specifics of different types of businesses into account — from equipment repairs to real estate — allowing advertisers to interact with Ad Builder more easily and save time creating Turbo sites.

October 8, 2019
Fashion tips for advertisers in new Yandex report

Users turn to Yandex to find answers to all sorts of everyday questions. And a hard task to find a new mid-length dress or a pair of trendy sneakers is not an exclusion.

A recently published presentation from Yandex provides detailed insights into the trends and numbers for the Fashion market of 2018. Any advertisers involved in online fashion sales can find it useful when preparing ad campaigns or analyzing their current activity.

October 15, 2019
Digital outdoor advertising now available for all users in Yandex.Direct

Digital outdoor advertising is now available in Yandex.Direct  for all advertisers. This format combines large audiences with Yandex technology that allows you to define your audience and continue your communication using other tools in Yandex.Direct.

October 18, 2019
Yandex.Direct now offers digital indoor advertising to all advertisers

The Yandex.Direct interface now features a new format allowing advertisers to place targeted digital Indoor ads. These Indoor ads are video clips that offer contact with your target audience at points of sale. Yandex.Direct technology makes it possible to target users by age and gender, and manage your Indoor ads at different locations in one interface.

October 22, 2019
Results of the “The Grand Expedition” and key Yandex.Direct news

Yandex recently hosted a conference entitled “The Grand Expedition,” over the course of which we shared news about a number of recent updates and upcoming releases in the Yandex.Direct interface.

October 23, 2019
Increasing the quality of video impressions: only real contacts with real users

Yandex is bringing the quality of your contact via video ads to a new level. Now, you only pay for valid impressions in certain players in the Yandex Video Network.

October 24, 2019
How to increase app advertising revenue by 30%: Mamba dating app case study

An experiment with the Mobile Mediation platform from Yandex allowed the owners of the Mamba dating app to increase revenue from monetizers in different ad blocks by 30% on average.

October 28, 2019

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