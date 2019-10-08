Yandex advertising technology news
Nine new Turbo page templates have been added to Ad Builder in Yandex.Direct. They take the specifics of different types of businesses into account — from equipment repairs to real estate — allowing advertisers to interact with Ad Builder more easily and save time creating Turbo sites.
Users turn to Yandex to find answers to all sorts of everyday questions. And a hard task to find a new mid-length dress or a pair of trendy sneakers is not an exclusion.
A recently published presentation from Yandex provides detailed insights into the trends and numbers for the Fashion market of 2018. Any advertisers involved in online fashion sales can find it useful when preparing ad campaigns or analyzing their current activity.
Digital outdoor advertising is now available in Yandex.Direct for all advertisers. This format combines large audiences with Yandex technology that allows you to define your audience and continue your communication using other tools in Yandex.Direct.
The Yandex.Direct interface now features a new format allowing advertisers to place targeted digital Indoor ads. These Indoor ads are video clips that offer contact with your target audience at points of sale. Yandex.Direct technology makes it possible to target users by age and gender, and manage your Indoor ads at different locations in one interface.
Yandex recently hosted a conference entitled “The Grand Expedition,” over the course of which we shared news about a number of recent updates and upcoming releases in the Yandex.Direct interface.
Yandex is bringing the quality of your contact via video ads to a new level. Now, you only pay for valid impressions in certain players in the Yandex Video Network.
An experiment with the Mobile Mediation platform from Yandex allowed the owners of the Mamba dating app to increase revenue from monetizers in different ad blocks by 30% on average.