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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Beta testing of Turbo pages in Yandex.Direct now complete

We are proud to announce the arrival of the new and improved Turbo page in Yandex.Direct. Among the features we added to the new Turbo pages are the option to set goals for your statistics and a new template in Turbo Page Builder for selling products, along with other improvements.

If you haven't tried out Turbo pages for your ads in Yandex.Direct yet, now is еру time to start: shorter loading times for smartphones mean lower bounce rates and improved conversion rates.

January 14, 2019
New mobile mediation platform from Yandex

The mobile mediation platform automatically selects mobile app ads from several demand platforms. Each advertising system offers an ad to serve, and the mediation platform chooses the most profitable one for the app.

January 25, 2019

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