Yandex advertising technology news

We are proud to announce the arrival of the new and improved Turbo page in Yandex.Direct. Among the features we added to the new Turbo pages are the option to set goals for your statistics and a new template in Turbo Page Builder for selling products, along with other improvements.

If you haven't tried out Turbo pages for your ads in Yandex.Direct yet, now is еру time to start: shorter loading times for smartphones mean lower bounce rates and improved conversion rates.