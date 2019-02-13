Yandex advertising technology news
We would like to invite you to join us at the Yandex.Metrica Workshop Day in Berlin, taking place on March 21 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Berlin (3 Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse).
Since we first began testing new designs, most Yandex Search users have come into contact with experimental SERP layouts. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that we launch new experiments each week.
Our latest experiments have involved both minor changes like new background colors or different column widths, as well as more major innovations. In this post, we'll fill you in on the changes we've recently implemented and others we are testing right now.
A new tip now appears in the display campaigns section of the Yandex.Direct interface: recommended CPM. Even before your campaign has launched, this recommendation will help you determine the ideal CPM you should set to reach your campaign goals.
There's a new way to maximize your ad texts' personalization for different parts of your target audience — your display campaigns in Yandex.Direct can now be split by device type, allowing you to set the right bid adjustments and match your creatives to the screens where they will look the best.
Advertisements placed via Yandex.Direct are seen by the vast majority of Russian internet users, so click reports provide insight into seasonal changes in demand for different products and services. To see which seasonal patterns repeat annually, we analyzed three years of click data from Yandex.Direct and took note of the products and services that regularly top the charts.
We are ready to introduce the updated "Daily budget" strategy, with an improved algorithm and optimized fund allocation.