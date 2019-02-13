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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Join Yandex.Metrica Workshop in Berlin! Master your analytical skills in just one day

We would like to invite you to join us at the Yandex.Metrica Workshop Day in Berlin, taking place on March 21 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Berlin (3 Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse).

February 13, 2019
An update on experiments with SERP layouts

Since we first began testing new designs, most Yandex Search users have come into contact with experimental SERP layouts. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that we launch new experiments each week.

Our latest experiments have involved both minor changes like new background colors or different column widths, as well as more major innovations. In this post, we'll fill you in on the changes we've recently implemented and others we are testing right now.

February 14, 2019
Recommended price for display campaigns in Yandex.Direct

A new tip now appears in the display campaigns section of the Yandex.Direct interface: recommended CPM. Even before your campaign has launched, this recommendation will help you determine the ideal CPM you should set to reach your campaign goals.

February 18, 2019
Divide and conquer: split up your display campaigns by device type

There's a new way to maximize your ad texts' personalization for different parts of your target audience — your display campaigns in Yandex.Direct can now be split by device type, allowing you to set the right bid adjustments and match your creatives to the screens where they will look the best.

February 21, 2019
Yandex.Direct and the Four Seasons: how demand changes over the course of the year

Advertisements placed via Yandex.Direct are seen by the vast majority of Russian internet users, so click reports provide insight into seasonal changes in demand for different products and services. To see which seasonal patterns repeat annually, we analyzed three years of click data from Yandex.Direct and took note of the products and services that regularly top the charts.

February 26, 2019
How the Average Daily Budget strategy works

We are ready to introduce the updated "Daily budget" strategy, with an improved algorithm and optimized fund allocation.

February 28, 2019

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