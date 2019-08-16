Yandex advertising technology news

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Reminder: Two weeks until planned changes to automated strategies
In the next two weeks, we will combine settings from similar automatic strategies onto one screen — that way you will be able to choose a strategy based on the parameter you are looking to optimize. “Settings in ad networks” will be moved to the manual bid strategy block. We wrote about these changes earlier this summer and promised to remind you when we got closer to the launch date.