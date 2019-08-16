Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Reminder: Two weeks until planned changes to automated strategies

In the next two weeks, we will combine settings from similar automatic strategies onto one screen — that way you will be able to choose a strategy based on the parameter you are looking to optimize. “Settings in ad networks” will be moved to the manual bid strategy block. We wrote about these changes earlier this summer and promised to remind you when we got closer to the launch date. 

August 16, 2019

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