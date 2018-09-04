Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Maximizing conversions without changing your budget: an updated strategy for ad networks

We have been improving the algorithms used to purchase traffic in the Yandex Advertising Network for some time and are now ready to launch them in full. In the next two weeks, the “Manual bid management” strategy will automatically switch to the new “Manual bid management with optimization in ad networks.” The improved strategy will help to attract users ready for conversion on sites in ad networks. Their readiness to convert offers advertisers an important benefit: lower CPA.

September 4, 2018
New strategy for ad networks to launch soon

This week, the “Manual bid management” strategy in Yandex.Direct will be replaced by the “Manual bid management with optimization in ad networks” strategy. This means that Yandex algorithms will help make sure that ads receive as many possible conversions in ad networks while remaining within the set budget limits, regardless of the strategy selected. 

September 12, 2018

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