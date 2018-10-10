Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Managing display campaigns in the Direct API

Display campaigns are ideal for strengthening brand loyalty. They attract your target audience into the sales funnel, where you can then continue communicating with them via contextual ads and retargeting.

To make the entire ad purchasing process even easier, you can now manage your display campaigns in the Direct API.

October 10, 2018
Health Plus International Medical Adviser: How Yandex.Direct helped increase leads from Russia by nearly 70%

Thousands of patients from across the world come to the Hadassah clinic, one of the largest in Israel, for medical care each year. In December of 2016, the international medical tourism company Health Plus International Medical Adviser became Hadassah’s exclusive partner and took on their marketing department functions. In one year, the company succeeded in increasing the number of target leads by an impressive 69%. Keep reading this success story to find out how Yandex.Direct helped them reach these exceptional results.

October 11, 2018
Video ads: a new performance tool in Yandex.Direct

Yandex.Direct is stepping up to a new level with video ads available for Text & Image campaigns. Set bids, adapt ad texts and titles, and apply bidding strategies and budget limits separately for video ads, without affecting your other ads.

October 15, 2018
Setting priorities for each campaign

When it comes to determining which goals are most important for a certain ad campaign, we are sure that you know best. Now the Yandex.Direct interface makes it possible for you to designate the goals that are most important in your campaign and set specific conversion values for them.

October 25, 2018

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