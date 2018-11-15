Yandex advertising technology news
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Footage from Yandex 42 conference now available
On November 2, the third annual Yandex 42 conference took place in the southern French city of Cannes.
Dynamic ads publicly released after beta testing
Beta testing for Dynamic ads is now complete. From cosmetics to real estate, Dynamic ads are available for most business types. Dynamic ads are a universal tool for online stores with constantly changing product ranges, and simple enough that even new advertisers can use them. Most importantly, they make it possible to achieve all sorts of goals while keeping spending under control.
Improved 300×250 banner in mobile apps
The 300×250 banner is one of the most popular formats among app developers. We decided to improve it further and made it possible to load video into the banner.