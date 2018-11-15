Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Footage from Yandex 42 conference now available

On November 2, the third annual Yandex 42 conference took place in the southern French city of Cannes.

November 15, 2018
Dynamic ads publicly released after beta testing

Beta testing for Dynamic ads is now complete. From cosmetics to real estate, Dynamic ads are available for most business types. Dynamic ads are a universal tool for online stores with constantly changing product ranges, and simple enough that even new advertisers can use them. Most importantly, they make it possible to achieve all sorts of goals while keeping spending under control.

November 19, 2018
Improved 300×250 banner in mobile apps

The 300×250 banner is one of the most popular formats among app developers. We decided to improve it further and made it possible to load video into the banner.

November 29, 2018

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