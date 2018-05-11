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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
RTB Auctions and Audience packages to move to Yandex.Direct this summer

As we previously mentioned, we are gradually moving display products to Yandex.Direct, which is becoming the one-stop shop for all Yandex advertising. Today, we are ready to share concrete information about when different products will become available in Yandex.Direct, as well as the deadline for moving your campaigns over from Yandex.Display.

May 11, 2018
Yandex now selling digital outdoor advertising

Internet, May 22, 2018. Yandex has begun selling digital outdoor advertising via the auction model. Yandex’s first partner in this new project is Gallery, whose billboards will show the ads. This new placement method is currently being tested in Yandex.Display and is available to advertisers by request. By the end of the year, it will also be available in Yandex.Direct.

May 23, 2018

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